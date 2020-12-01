Flu Tracker: Tennessee sees slight increase in cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — An increase in flu cases – though small – is still not something you want to hear during a pandemic.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has been tracking the latest reports of flu cases across the country. It’s been slow going for flu cases this season, but many fear we may turn the corner.

Tennessee now reporting a slight uptick in cases moving us from the very bottom of minimal up to one notch – still in the minimal range.

Kentucky has also been at the same range as well as Georgia.

Doctors are hoping Tennessee stays in the minimal range with the use of face masks and social distancing. However, with the holidays, there’s a possibility an increase is on the way.

The CDC said a flu vaccine will help prevent and spread the flu. Click this link to find a location that gives flu vaccines near you.