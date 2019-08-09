FLW Tour to return to Cherokee Lake in 2020

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (WJHL) – The FLW Tour will include a stop at Cherokee Lake next year.
Fishing League Worldwide announced Thursday that the FLW Tour will return to Cherokee Lake on April 2-5, 2020.
The tour visited the East Tennessee lake for the first time in 2019.
2020 will mark the FLW Tour’s 25th year.
2020 FLW Tour Regular-Season Schedule:
January 23-26
Sam Rayburn Reservoir, Brookeland, Texas
February 20-23
Harris Chain of Lakes, Leesburg, Fla.
March 19-22
Lake Martin, Alexander City, Ala.
April 2-5
Cherokee Lake, Jefferson City, Tenn.
April 23-26
Lake Hartwell, Anderson, S.C.
May 14-17
Lake Dardanelle, Russellville, Ark.
June 25-28
Detroit River, Trenton, Mich.