FLW Tour to return to Cherokee Lake in 2020

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Friday her priority is to "stop the violence" rather than make political concessions as the city's 2-month-long protest movement pressed on with a demonstration at the airport.

Lam said traffic disruptions and confrontations between police and protesters have negatively impacted the economy, particularly the retail and food and beverage sectors. The demonstrations, however, are not abating, and more are planned for this weekend, including at the airport, where protesters holding signs staged a sit-in at the arrival and departure halls Friday.