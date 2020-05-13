Flyover salute to medical workers wows hospital crowds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There was an aerial tribute across the state of Tennessee on Tuesday saying “thanks” to health care workers and first responders on the front lines of COVID-19.

Two jets from the Tennessee Air National Guard, one from Knoxville and the other from Memphis, flew to all corners of the state and in between.

WATE 6 On Your Side’s Don Dare observed hospital workers were thankful.

There’s something about the sound of four screaming jet engines that sends a thrill up your spine. Nothing can complete with the exhilarating experience.

Tuesday’s flyover saluted the men and women responding to the pandemic — medical professionals and first responders at UT Medical Center and Parkwest Hospital in Knoxville.

In Nashville, a C-17 jet from the 164th Airlift wing flew over the Vanderbilt Medical Center saying thanks to the medical workers.

“This what absolutely amazing. We are so grateful to our military, men and women who are committed to serve with us on the front lines,” Neil Heatherly, Parkwest President, said.

“I think it is an incredible gesture of the part of our military folks to recognize the hospital staff for what they are doing in the front lines of Covid,” said Keith Neeley, UT MED Center.

At COVID-19 testing sites around the state, airmen and soldiers from the Tennessee National Guard were called up the assist local health care workers over the last six weeks.

“It’s oftentimes we get thanked for our service,” said Col. Lee Hartley with the Tennessee National Guard. “And this is a chance for us to return the favor and sentiment for those that have been out there protecting us and our own families in this fight against Covid-19. It’s a way to say thank you to them for their sacrifice and time and selfless service.”

To stay proficient, Tuesday’s flyover by the Knoxville-based Tennessee Air National Guard was part of their normal flight crew and pilot proficiency training.

On Saturdays during football season, the Air Refueling jets frequently fly over Neyland Stadium — again, thrilling the crowd.

But Tuesday’s tribute was different.

“The UT flyovers are great and its always exciting to be a part of that, with all the fans on the ground,” Captain Joshua Lawhon, KC-135 pilot said. “This is more of a surreal moment, hitting a little closer to home. a lot of people, family, friends have been sick. this is an opportunity to support those who are out there helping fight this.”

“It’s just another sense of the community effort and support that we have had not only at the Medical Center but as Knoxville residents in general,” Sean Schoolcraft said.

The response to the pandemic has required a team approach — National Guard members have regular civilian jobs during the week — it was their honor today to say thanks to those on the ground on the front lines of a different battle.

The flight path of the salute to health care heroes included Johnson City, Knoxville, Athens and Chattanooga in East Tennessee; in the west, the C-17 left its base in Memphis and flew over Jackson, Nashville and then east to Cookeville.

The Tennessee Air National Guard is made of several thousand part-time air guardsmen.

For the Tennessee National Guard, nearly 11,000 men and women are volunteers in units across the state: Many of them are EMTs, firefighters, nurses and doctors during the week.

LATEST NEWS