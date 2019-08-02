400+ backpacks filled for Knoxville students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local nonprofit is helping hundreds of kids prepare of the school year.

The Knoxville Area Association of Realtors (KAAR) teamed up with Youth Villages to pack more than 400 backpacks full of supplies.

KAAR has been helping with this “backpack heroes” campaign for nine years, raising money through an annual golf tournament to make sure these kids can be ready for class.

Youth Villages is a nonprofit in 20 states that provides services for kids in the foster care system.

Over the last nine years, they’ve been able to give more than 2,000 children backpacks with the help of KAAR.

