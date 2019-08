KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Schools’ first day of class for its students is Monday, Aug. 5.

Superintendent Bob Thomas stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to talk about what he’s looking forward to for the new school year, plus to share how the school district is preparing students for their futures.

WATE 6 On Your Side is your official back to school station. School Safety is a top priority for parents … and it is for WATE, too.