Foo Fighters coming to Knoxville as they revisit cities they played 25 years ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Famed alternative rock band Foo Fighters is coming to Knoxville for a 25th-anniversary tour show that will also give fans a sneak peek at frontman Dave Grohl’s upcoming documentary.

Foo Fighters will perform at Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena on Monday, April 20 as part of their 2020 Van Tour. The band is commemorating its silver anniversary by revisiting cities they visited on tour in 1995. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 21 at 10:00 am at www.knoxvilletickets.com/foofighters.

Every show on the 2020 Van Tour will open with a sneak peek at an excerpt from Dave Grohl’s brand new documentary WHAT DRIVES US, a deep dive into the motivations, personal anecdotes, physical and psychological toll of touring in vans. It will include interviews with members of van tour veteran bands ranging from Black Flag and Dead Kennedys to Metallica and The Beatles and more.

Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 18 at 12 p.m. ET until Thursday, February 20 at 10 p.m. through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

For further information, stay tuned to FooFighters.com.