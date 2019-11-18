Food City breaking ground on two new East Tennessee locations Monday

Food City is preparing to break ground in two new locations in East Tennessee on Monday.

The first location is coming to Knoxville at the intersection of Oak Ridge Highway and Schaad Road. A groundbreaking ceremony is set to kick off at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

In Pigeon Forge, a groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday at the new Food City along Teaster Lane and Jake Thomas Boulevard.

We’ll keep you updated with both new locations and when they’re set to be completed.