Food City donates $37k to United Way of Greater Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Food City presented a $37,000 check to the United Way of Greater Knoxville.

“When you really look down and drill down to the impact our citizens our neighbors our friends. Its life-changing,” United Way of Greater Knoxville President & CEO Matt Ryerson.

We’re told the donation was made using the proceeds from their September food show.

United Way of Greater Knoxville works to help people in our community with financial stability, health and education.