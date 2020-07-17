Food City: Mask mandate for customers to begin July 23

News

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL)- Friday morning, Food City CEO Steve Smith announced a mask mandate that will go into effect in stores on July 23.

Smith said there will be employees at the front of the store asking people to follow that mandate.

There will also be hand sanitizing stations and signage in Food City stores.

Smith added that they will have “some” disposable masks to hand out for those customers that don’t have one when they enter the store.

During a remote news briefing on Friday, Smith also addressed the topic of meat shortages saying as of now they are in “great shape” with beef, pork, and poultry. He added that there is a lingering problem with some packaged, or processed meats, like lunch meat.

Another shortage Smith addressed was the aluminum shortage, saying Friday they’ve noticed it in their stores with certain beer products.

As for the nationwide coin shortage, Smith said they are only getting 20 or 25 percent of change orders that they request.

He did say they’ve had to change some of their processes and procedures in order to work around the coin shortage, but have not had as much of a problem as some other retail chains.

Food City is still hiring part-time, and full-time positions as they transition from the summer to fall months, Smith said on Friday.

You can watch the entire news briefing on the WATE Facebook page below.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

