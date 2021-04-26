Food City to add 2,000 workers in nationwide hiring event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Add Food City to the growing list of places currently looking to hire new employees.

A release from the company says Food City is looking to hire 2,000 people to work at distribution centers as well as their stores. They are looking to fill full and part-time positions.

The company is having a hiring event Wednesday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will take place at all Food City locations.

You can show up at a Food City store during those hours to start an application.



