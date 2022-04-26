(WHNT) – Food City is hosting a hiring event at all their stores and the company’s distribution center 30 minutes outside Bristol, Tennessee Thursday.

Food City said they’ll be hiring more than 1,500 employees across the company, both full- and part-time, experienced and entry-level. Some of the open positions include meat cutter, cake decorator, retail management, as well as various warehouse/distribution positions.

Those interested in applying can do so online or by visiting their local Food City store or the distribution center (26393 Hillman Hwy, Abingdon, Virginia) from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday. In North Alabama, Food City’s lone store is in Albertville – 7200 US-431.