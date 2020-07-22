Food delivery service seeks 200 Knoxville drivers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Bite Squad, a popular on-demand food ordering and delivery service, announced Wednesday it is looking to hire 200 new drivers in the Knoxville area.

Bite Squad says the drivers, once activated as independent contractors, will be able to start immediately. Requirements for applicants include a valid driver’s license, proof of auto insurance and a smart phone. You must also be 18 years or older to be eligible. To apply, please go to bitesquad.com.

Bite Squad provides masks, gloves and sanitation spray to all its drivers. It also offers no-contact delivery for all restaurant and grocery orders.

“These positions will not only help satisfy the continued demand for delivery from restaurant and grocery partners, they will offer employment during a time when many companies are cutting back their workforce,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO.

As of June 30, 2020, Waitr and Bite Squad operated in small- and medium-sized markets in the United States in over 600 cities.