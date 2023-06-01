KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly a dozen violations were checked off during a health inspection at an eatery in Cumberland County.

The grade is a 70 at Catfish Cabin at 1833 Peavine Road in Crossville. That 70 is a passing score. A grade of 69 and below is considered failing.

Catfish Cabin, 1833 Peavine Rd, Crossville — Grade: 70, Follow-up Grade: 89

The inspector wrote that ready-to-eat foods such as pulled pork, rice, and potato salad had no date marks on them. However, the date of first use is required and the food must be used within 7 days to assure freshness.

The inspector added that there was a large pan of coleslaw sitting on a countertop at room temperature. It should have been in the refrigerator to slow the growth of bacteria. There was also potato salad found under the prep table that was too hot. As a result, 10 pounds of potato salad were tossed.

On other countertops in the kitchen, the inspector found “unprotected” onions and hush puppies. They should have been covered. In the refrigerator, the inspector found four cartons of dirty fresh farm eggs that were unmarked and unlabeled. Restaurants can only service approved food. Clean utensils were found stored in dirty containers by the stove.

Finally, the person in charge did not show managerial control due to so many critical violations that could potentially cause foodborne illness.

Catfish Cabin in Crossville has been re-inspected. During the follow-up, the critical violations were corrected and the new score is 89.

Top Scores of the Week

Melting Pot, 111 N. Central Ave, Knoxville — 100

Bull Feathers Sports Cafe, 190535 Kingston Pk, Knoxville — 100

Panda Express, 155 N. Cedar Bluff, Knoxville — 100

Thai Time, 6200 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville — 100

Subway, 4400 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville — 100

Clanton’s Bbq, 2507 Gov John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville — 100

Jaboni’s Pizzeria, 549 Foothills Plaza Dr, Maryville — 99

Zaxby’s, 2022 Roane State Hwy, Harriman — 99

Restaurant scores represent a snapshot of conditions at the time of the inspection.