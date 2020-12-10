100 pounds of dip tossed during inspection at Jefferson County restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Jefferson County restaurant earned this week’s low inspection score. The inspection report shows more than half a dozen risk factor violations marked down.

Toro Mexican Grill, 670 Highway 92, Dandridge – Grade: 58

The grade is a 58 at Toro Mexican Grill on Highway 92 in Dandridge. That’s a failing score. Any score below 70 is failing.

Within a few days, the health inspector will return to follow up on critical violations.

Among the infractions were improper temperature in a walk-in cooler. When the inspector checked the temperature of queso dip, the dip was at 56 degrees. At that temperature bacteria grows quickly.

A temperature of 41 and below is the safe and proper cool temperature. To reduce the possibility of someone becoming ill, 100 pounds of queso dip was ordered to be thrown away.

Also inside the walk-in cooler, the inspector writes food was stored on the floor. Food is required to be on shelves.

While preparing food, the inspector observed a cook going to the walk-in cooler to get a container of food. When the cook returned, he handled tortillas without washing his hands first.

Finally, the inspector writes the manager did not demonstrate knowledge of the health rules.

Bacara’s Family Restaurant, 329 Wheeler Lane, Jamestown – Grade: 54; new grade: 90

Last week we reported that Bacara’s Restaurant in Jamestown failed it’s inspection with a grade of 54. It’s been inspected again and the violations were corrected. The new grade is a 90.

Top scores of the week: