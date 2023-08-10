KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the failing score is in Sevier County. It’s one of the lowest grades of the year with more than a dozen violations were marked off in the report.

The grade is a 64 at El Paso Mexican Restaurant at 560 Winfield Dunn Parkway in Sevierville. That 64 is a failing score as a grade of 69 and below is considered failing.

El Paso Mexican Restaurant, 560 Winfield Dunn Pkwy, Sevierville — Grade: 64, Follow-up Grade: 88

The inspector wrote that when he checked the tamale sauce he found an insect floating around in it. The sauce was thrown away.

The temperature of cooked pork left in the walk-in cooler overnight was 68 degrees. However, 41 degrees and below is the safe cool temperature. To prevent the potential of foodborne illness, 100 pounds of cooked pork was thrown away.

. When the inspector checked the temperature of milk in the walk-in cooler it was at 50 degrees. The milk was poured down the drain. The inspector found raw beef in a metal container on the floor in the walk-in cooler. However, food belongs on shelves to prevent potential contamination.

When he checked the dishwasher, the inspector wrote that no sanitizer was running through the final cycle.

The inspector returned to El Paso Mexican. During the follow-up, all of the critical violations first noted at the restaurant were corrected and the new score is an 88.

Top Scores of the Week

Altruda’s, 125 N. Peters Rd, Knoxville — 100

Wingstop, 212 S. Illinois Ave, Oak Ridge — 100

Subway, 1775. W. Broadway, Maryville — 99

Wendy’s, 1501 N. Broad St, Tazewell — 99

Pancake Pantry, 628 Parkway, Gatlinburg — 99

McDonald’s, 1353 Parkway, Gatlinburg — 98

Chick-fil-a , 3381 N. Main St, Crossville — 98

Panda Express, 4424 Western Ave, Knoxville — 98

The public health department in your county inspects restaurants twice a year to make sure they’re following safe food handling procedures. The inspections are unannounced.