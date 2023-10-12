KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The inspector checked off more than half a dozen critical violations that could cause foodborne illness at a popular Mexican restaurant in North Knoxville.

The grade was a 63 at Don Chuy’s Fresh Mex and Cantina at 2904 Knoxville Center Drive. That is a failing score and it ties the lowest score of the year.

Don Chuy’s Fresh Mex & Cantina, 2904 Knoxville Center Dr, Knoxville — Grade: 63, Follow-up: 93

The inspector observed flying insects inside the Don Chuy’s. Bacteria-carrying bugs are not supposed to be in restaurants.

The inspector found beans kept at the wrong temperature. They had been left in the cooler at 48 degrees overnight. But 41 and below is the proper cool temperature to kill bacteria. Fifteen pounds of beans were thrown away to prevent anyone from getting foodborne illness.

Don Chuy’s recently started selling oysters. When he checked, the inspector found no oyster tags which are supposed to be kept on file. Restaurants that serve shellfish, according to the Food and Drug Administration are supposed to keep a detailed record of when the oysters were harvested, the location, the dealer’s name, and other information to ensure the food is safe, sanitary, and wholesome.

Finally, the inspector found that the person in charge did not have managerial control due to so many critical violations.

The inspector returned Don Chuy’s. All the critical violations were checked and corrected. The original grade of 63 has been upgraded to a 93.

Top Scores of the Week

Litton’s Restaurant, 2803 Essary Rd, Knoxville — 100

Cancun Mexican Grill And Cantina, 4409 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville — 100

Middlebrook Market & Deli, 2902 Middlebrook Pk, Knoxville — 100

Domino’s Pizza, 10744 Hardin Valley Rd, Knoxville — 100

The Burgers, 1420 Emory Rd, Powell— 100

Jamestown Eatery, 1037 Old Hwy. 127 S. Jamestown— 100

Chuck’s Deli, 836 Unaka St. Harriman — 99

Waffle House, 119 Cedar Lane, Knoxville — 99

Restaurant health inspections are unannounced and conducted every six months. If you notice a problem, let the manager know.