KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low grade serves fried chicken and beer. More than half a dozen critical violations were checked off in the report.

The grade is a 64 at Myrtle’s Chicken and Beer. It’s at 13 Market Square. This is a failing score as any grade of 69 and below is considered failing.

Myrtle’s Chicken And Beer, 13 Market Square, Knoxville — Grade: 64, Follow-up Grade: 88, Second Follow-up: 93

First, the inspector watched a kitchen worker on the food preparation line wipe his gloved hands on dirty linen. However, the worker did not take off his gloves and wash his hands, as required, before going on to prepare more food. Another kitchen worker was seen sipping a drink from an open container. The cup or container must have a lid on it, and a straw, to prevent the contents from accidentally spilling onto food.

There’s more. When the inspector checked the temperature of potato soup in the cooler, it was at 60 degrees, but 41 and below is the required safe temperature to slow bacteria growth. The soup had been in the refrigerator overnight at 60 degrees. So, to prevent the possibility of food-borne illness, 20 pounds of potato soup was poured down the drain.

Finally, the person in charge, according to the inspector, lacked managerial control due to so many critical violations. Additionally, the manager is supposed to be aware of the employee illness policy. However, when the inspector asked about the rules, the manager couldn’t answer them.

By the time the inspector returned for a follow-up, the manager was able to answer the required questions. When checked, the inspector found all of the original critical violations corrected. The initial failing grade of 64 was upgraded to 88. This grade was upgraded to a 93 after the inspector returned a third time for a second reinspection.

Top Scores of the Week

Boyd’s Jig And Reel, 101 S. Central St, Knoxville — 100

Maple Hall Kitchen, 414 S. Gay St, Knoxville — 100

The French Market, 412 Clinch Ave, Knoxville — 100

Inskip Grill At Powell, 2509 W. Emory Rd, Powell — 100

Cafe 4, 4 Market Square, Knoxville — 99

Central Flats And Taps, 1204 Central St, Knoxville — 99

Taco Bell, 1603 S. Roane St, Harriman — 99

Boudicca’s Celtic Pub, 634 Parkway, Gatlinburg — 98

Restaurant health inspections are unannounced and the reports are required to be posted where you can find them and read them.