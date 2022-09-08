KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An inspector found more than half a dozen risk factors violations at a corner barbecue spot in Anderson County.

Coal Creek Smokehouse on South Main Street in Rocky Top earned a 72 in their recent health inspection. This is a passing score, as any grade below 70 is considered a failure.

Coal Creek Smokehouse S. Main Street, Rocky Top — Grade: 72, Follow-up Grade: 89

The inspector noted in his report that multiple flies were present in the kitchen. In the walk-in cooler, the inspector counted 10 dead flies. Also in the walk-in cooler, moldy sliced ham was found and thrown away.

The date marks on multiple containers of cooked animal products were found by the inspector to be expired, or exceeded their shelf life by several days. This caused around 30 pounds of meat to be thrown away.

In addition, no hot water was available in the kitchen. It’s required so employees can properly wash their hands.

The inspector found the temperature of potato salad, cole slaw and diced onions between 47 and 50 degrees. That’s too warm, the proper cool temperature is 41 and below to kill bacteria.

Finally, the person in charge did not show managerial control due to multiple priority violations.

The inspector has returned to Coal Creek Smokehouse. He checked, and the original violations were corrected, the new grade is 89.

