KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) — A South Knoxville taco spot pulled in a failing grade in the latest crop of Knox County Health Inspection reports.

The grade was a 68 for SoKno Taco Cantina on Sevierville Pike, this is a failing score as any grade below 70 is failing.

SoKno Taco Cantina, 3701 Sevierville Pike, Knoxville — grade: 68

The inspector found chicken at 52 degrees and pork, shredded cheese, tamales and raw sliced meat at 45 degrees. These cold foods need to be at 41 degrees or below to slow the growth of bacteria. In total, 50 pounds of food had to be thrown out

Hot food had issues as well. According to the inspection report, rice being reheated for lunch was at 130 degrees and chicken, beef and pork in warmers were at 125 degrees. When food is cooked, cooled then reheated, the rules say it has to go up to 165 degrees and other hot food has to be held at 135 degrees or higher in a warmer unit.

Also, the inspector writes that they spotted workers eating in the bar and service area and drinking out of open containers. Those containers need to be covered.

The inspector added that a worker was seen picking food debris from under their fingernails on the prep-line, then putting on gloves but not washing their hands in between. Several workers were also seen not washing their hands after changing tasks or after touching their clothes or hair.

Inspectors plan a follow-up visit soon.

Another restaurant also gained a less than great score. China Wok Buffet on Washington Pike earned a barely passing score with a 74.

China Wok Buffet, 5453 Washington Pike, Knoxville — grade: 74

The inspector found the restaurant’s 3-compartment sink being used as a hand sink while the actual hand sink was blocked by equipment being stored inside.

China Wok was also dinged for storage problems with raw food stored over cooked food and boxes of raw chicken stored on the floor.

The inspector also found a build-up on prep areas from a lack of cleaning.

Finally, the inspector noted improper holding temps for cold food and frozen food being thawed improperly.

Top scores of the week:

Pit Stop BBQ, 8534 Asheville Highway, Knoxville — 100

Landing House, 1147 Sevier Ave., Knoxville — 100

Jacob’s Time Out Deli, 5307 Middlebrook Pk, Knoxville — 100

Fan Base West, 7600 Kingston Pike, Knoxville — 100

Southside Garage, 1014 Sevier Ave, Knoxville — 100