KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A popular seafood and steak restaurant in Jefferson County has the lowest health inspection grade this week. The state report said a customer complaint prompted the spot inspection.

The grade is a 76 at Angelos At the Point on Boat Dock Drive in Dandridge. This is a passing score as any grade of 69 and below is considered failing.

Angelos’ At the Point, 122 Boat Dock Drive, Dandridge — Grade: 76, Follow-up Grade: 91

The inspector wrote that he watched an employee slice lemons with his bare hands. However, gloves are required whenever handling food. Five pounds of lemons were thrown away.

Also, another employee touched french fries on a plate, then placed them on another plate. One pound of fries was thrown away. The inspector wrote he instructed both employees about the proper way to handle food, washing hands first and then putting on gloves.

When he checked the dishwasher, the inspector found no sanitizer running through the final cycle.

The inspector also found queso cheese in the hot well at 111 degrees, which is not hot enough. 135 degrees or more is the correct hot temperature. Five pounds of the queso was thrown away as a result.

Sticky traps were hanging above appliances in the kitchen and there were a bunch of flies stuck on the traps over those kitchen appliances. When the inspector checked the blade of a can opener, he wrote that it had dry food stuck on it. The blade is supposed to be sparking clean.

The inspector returned to Angelos At The Point for a reinspection. During the follow-up, all of the critical violations were corrected and the new score is 91.

Top Scores of the Week

Yassin’s Falafel House, 159 North Peters RD, Knoxville — 100

Crave865, 2008 Cumberland Ave, Knoxville — 100

Blossom Bowls, 4622 Kingston PK, Knoxville — 100

Potluck Cafe, 1328 North Broadway — 100

Panera Bread, 205 North Peters RD, Knoxville — 100

Waffle House, 3009 Alcoa HWY, Alcoa — 99

Taste O’ Texas, 1562 HWY 72 N, Loudon — 99

Henry’s Burgers & Subs, 4915 New Highway 68, Madisonville — 99

Restaurant health inspectors are unannounced and are held every six months. However, if a complaint is filed with a local health department there will be a spot inspection to check the issue.