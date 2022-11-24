KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County and there were more than a dozen health violations checked off in the report.

The grade is a 73 at the Golden Dragon Buffet on West Andrew Johnson Highway in Morristown. That 73 is a passing score as any grade below 70 is considered failing.

Golden Dragon, 3325 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy, Morristown — Grade: 73, Follow-up Grade: 88

To begin with, a bulk container of cooked chicken left overnight in the cooler was at 47 degrees, but 41 and below is the safe cool temperature to slow bacteria growth. This caused 60 pounds of chicken to be thrown away. When the inspector checked the warm temperature of cooked noodles was 109 degrees, but 135 and above is the safe hot temperature.

The dishwasher had no sanitizer running through it. But it is supposed to in order to properly wash, clean, and sanitize dishes and utensils. The food slicer and meat grinder were dirty with dried food and other debris on them. When the inspector looked inside the ice maker, it was soiled with a black substance.

An employee was observed washing his hands with his gloves on. Kitchen workers are supposed to remove their gloves and then wash their hands.

Now, the Golden Dragon Buffet in Morristown has been reinspected. All of the original critical violations were corrected. The new grade is 88.

Top Scores of the Week

Corner 16, 1640 Bob Kirby Rd, Knoxville — 100

Gondolier Restaurant, 6951 Maynardville Hwy, Knoxville — 100

El Tequila Grill Knox, 7002 Maynardville Hwy, Knoxville — 100

Taco Bell, 6802 Maynardville Hwy, Knoxville — 99

Tako Taco, 235 W Depot St, Knoxville — 99

Yassin’s Falafel House, 212 Hamilton Crossing Dr, Alcoa — 99

Bojangles, 690 S. Highway 92, Dandridge — 99

Greenbrier Restaurant, 370 Newman Rd, Gatlinburg — 99