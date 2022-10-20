CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The low health inspection grade is recorded in Cumberland County. Half a dozen risk factor violations were marked off in the report.

The grade is a 70 at Los Toritos Mexican Restaurant of Crossville on Peavine Road. This is a passing score as any grade below 70 is considered failing.

Los Toritos Of Crossville, 224 Peavine Rd, Crossville — Grade: 70, Follow-up Grade: 96

In his report, the inspector found no sanitizer running through the dishwasher but it’s required so dishes and utensils are properly washed, cleaned and sanitized.

Ground beef, held in the cooler, was too warm. The temperature of the beef was 48 degrees, but to slow bacteria growth, 41 and below is the proper cool temperature. In total, eight pounds of beef were thrown away.

When he checked the cleanliness of a can opener blade, it had food debris on it.

In the cooler, raw chicken was stored over ready-to-eat cheese dip, creating the possibility of cross-contamination. Raw food is filled with bacteria, so to prevent any accidental spills, raw food should be stored either beneath prepared food or far away from it.

Finally, the inspector writes the person in charge did not demonstrate knowledge of food safety rules.

The inspector returned to Los Toritos of Crossville and found all of the original critical violations were corrected. The new grade is 96.

Top Scores of the Week

The French Market 161 Brooklawn St., Knoxville Grade: 100

Preservation Pub Upper Kitchen 28 Market Square, Knoxville Grade: 100

Salsarita’s 524 N. Broadway, Knoxville Grade: 100

Rosati’s Pizza 234 Brookview Centre Way, Knoxville Grade: 100

Good Golly Tamale 112 Central St., Knoxville Grade: 100

Chick-fil-a 2141 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy, Morristown Grade: 100

Arby’s 6909 Kingston Pkwy, Knoxville Grade: 99

Patriot Hills Grill 735 Constitution Dr., Jefferson City Grade: 99