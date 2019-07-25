KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Here’s some good news from the local food industry: There were absolutely no low-scoring health inspection scores this week.

This rarity affords us to report on what, exactly, factors that health inspectors look at when it comes to tabulating an eatery’s final grade.

According to the Knox County Health Department’s website, here are the five factors that weigh heavy on an establishment’s score:

Foods from unsafe or unapproved sources. Poor personal hygiene and ill food workers. Inadequate cooking temperatures. Cross-contamination and contaminated equipment. Improper holding temperatures and cooling procedures.

So with these factors in mind, it helps to know that local restaurants which score well, meet if not excel at keeping their establishments in healthy conditions for their workers and customers.

