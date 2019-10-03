Athens restaurant receives on-the-spot training during health inspection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A number of risk factors that could potentially make someone ill at an Athens restaurant became a teaching moment for the health inspector.

Delia’s Mexican Restaurant, 307 Congress Parkway, Athens – Grade: 71

The lowest grade of the week was a 71 at Delia’s Mexican Restaurant on Congress Parkway in Athens. That’s a passing score. The health department considers a grade below 70 as “unsanitary.”

Violations of improper supervision and poor hygiene practices were observed.

The manager of the restaurant didn’t know proper cooking temperatures, according to the health report. He also couldn’t answer questions about employee illness symptoms. The inspector did some on-the-spot training to correct the mistakes.

A kitchen worker was observed sipping a drink from an open cup. The cup has to have a top on it and a straw to prevent spills.

Another kitchen worker was seen eating while working in the food preparation area which is impermissible. Another employee did not use soap when washing his hands at a kitchen sink.

Delia’s Mexican Restrauant has been reinspected. The grade of 71 has been improved to a 95.

The next lowest grade was a Zaxby’s in Morristown. The chain restruant scored a 77.

Zaxby’s, 486 Crockett Trace Drive, Morristown – Grade: 77

A kitchen worker was seen washing dishes with bare hands before putting on gloves and preparing food. Health rules require you wash your hands first before switching.

The inspector also founds some dirty areas in the kitchen. Clean dishes were found stored with dirty dishes. A food scale had a “dark greasy substance” on it. Other food equipment was found with a “sticky substance” on it and the walls were soiled with “food debris.”

The Zaxby’s has been reinspected. The new score is 89.

Top scores of the week: