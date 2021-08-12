Athens restaurant’s food is too hot during initial inspection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Food is supposed to be kept in a certain hot or cold temperature range depending on how it is served. However, during a recent health inspection at an Athens restaurant some cooked beef was actually too hot.

Mexi-Wing, 112 White St., Athens — grade: 75; follow-up grade: 96

The initial grade is a 75 at Mexi-Wing on White Street. That’s a passing grade. A grade of 70 and below is considered failing.

In a rare occurrence, the temperature of beef on the steam line was way too hot. The meat was at 175 degrees, but 135-140 is the safe warm temperature.

Other issues were found with the dishwasher. No sanitizer was running through the final cycle. Silverware, dishes and cups are required to be washed, cleaned and sanitized

Finally the inspector says the manager lacked proper knowledge of food safety rules. The health inspector went over the regulations.

In the follow-up inspection on Aug. 4 Mexi-Wing corrected the original violations and scored a 96.

Top scores of the week: