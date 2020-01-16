Bare hands cause poor grades for Morristown, Kodak restaurants

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A number of violations, including bare hands and failure to wash hands, led to one failing score and another low score health inspections this week.

The restaurant with the lowest health inspection score this week was in Hamblen County.

Daddy’O & Sons, 216 N. Fairmont Ave., Morristown – Grade: 64

Daddy’O & Sons, 216 Fairmont Ave., in Morristown scored a 64. That’s a failing score. A score below 70 is considered “unsanitary” by the health department.

The inspector writes he watched a cook dry his hands on a dirty apron while preparing food, and he watched a fry cook forget to wash his hands before putting on gloves.

Another kitchen worker was observed preparing a sandwich with his bare hands. The sandwich was thrown away.

Food temperatures were also off. Onions and peppers were found at 109 degrees. The proper hot temperature is 135 and above to kill bacteria.

On the other end of the temperature scale, chicken salad was 50 degrees, 9 degrees above the cold temperature threshold to slow bacteria growth.

Crackers were found stored on the floor at the front counter creating a potential for contamination. The kitchen shelving was dirty as well and the flood had a sticky substance on it.

Finally, a food slicer that was said to have been cleaned had dried food debris on it.

A reinspection is expected soon.

Don Marco’s, 2946 Winfield Dunn Parkway, Kodak – Grade: 75

In Kodak, Don Marco’s on Winfield Dunn Parkway scored a 75. That is a passing grade.

A kitchen employee was seen slicing tomatoes with bare hands. Gloves are required when handling food in a restaurant.

Wet cloths used to wipe tables were left on a food preparation table and dirty plates were stored with clean plates.

Another inspection is scheduled.

Pep’s Burrito, 924 Highway 411, Etowah – Grade: 77; New grade: 92

Last week we reported Pepo’s Burrito in Etowah scored a 77. It has been reinspected. The new score is 92.

Top scores of the week: