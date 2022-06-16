KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A marina restaurant in Jefferson County earned the lowest score in this round of health inspections.

Off the Hook on Black Oak Road next to Cherokee Lake earned a 69 which is failing as any grade below 70 is considered a failing grade.

Off the Hook, Black Oak Road, Jefferson City — grade: 69; follow-up grade: 92

The inspector watched a kitchen worker handle dirty dishes and then clean dishes without washing his hands first. When the inspector checked the dishwasher, no sanitizer was running through it. In the cooler, bacteria filled raw chicken was stored over cooked chicken wings creating the possibility of cross-contamination.

On the steam table, spinach dip and marinara ranged in temperature from 93 degrees to 129, but to kill bacteria growth the correct hot temperature is 135 and above. Next, The cutting board on which food is cut up was dirty. A black substance was also found inside the ice machine.

The inspector has returned to Off the Hook, the original violations were corrected and the new grade is a 92.

Two weeks ago, SoKno Taco Cantina on Sevierville Pike scored a failing grade of 68. It’s been reinspected. All of the original critical violations were corrected, and the new grade is a 93.

Top scores of the week:

Habaneros Mexican Restaurant & Grill, 4704 Asheville Hwy, Knoxville —100

Firehouse Subs, 5226 N. Broadway, Knoxville —100

Penne For Your Thoughts Restaurant, 9430 Northshore Dr, Knoxville —100

The French Market, 412 Clinch Ave, Knoxville —100

Cruze Farm Pizza Barn, 2723 Asbury Rd. —100

Wok N Roll, 2828 E. Magnolia Ave, Knoxville —100

Pizza Plus, 4100 Cool Springs Rd, Morristown — 99

Bojangles, 301 Market Drive, Lenoir City — 98