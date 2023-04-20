KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The low-scoring restaurant is on Clinton Highway in Knox County. The inspector found “numerous amounts of unknown black debris” in the restaurant’s salt shakers and sugar dispensers.

La Palma De Oro Mexican Restaurant at 6631 Clinton Highway was given a score of 60. That score is a failing score as a grade of 69 and below is considered failing. As of April 20, there has not been a follow up inspection.

La Palma De Oro Mexican Restaurant, 6631 Clinton Highway, Knoxville — Grade: 60

To begin with, the inspector writes they found numerous amounts of unknown black debris in salt shakers and sugar dispensers. When they checked the dishwasher, it was broken. As a result, dishes and other kitchen equipment were being cleaned in the 3 compartment sink, however, no sanitizer was being used.

In the refrigerator, the inspector found no date marks on some ready to eat food, but they’re required to assure freshness.

The temperature of some salsa was observed at 58 degree, tomatoes were 61 degrees and Pico was 58 degrees, but 41 and below is the safe “cool” temperature to kill bacteria growth. The food was thrown away.

Employees couldn’t wash their hands because both hand sinks in the kitchen were blocked, the inspector wrote. The inspector also said there was food thawing at room temperature on a table in a bus pan.

Finally, the inspector writes the person in charge did not show managerial control due to so many critical violations. A follow up is expected soon.

No second inspections will be needed at the top scoring eateries Here are the best grades of the week.

Top Scores of the Week

Ham N Goodys, 5541 Clinton Highway, Knoxville — 100

Tonya Rea’s Tea and Coffee, 1328 Buchanan Avenue, Knoxville — 100

Ruby Sunshine, 37 Market Square, Knoxville — 99

Oli Bea Restaurant, 211 S. Central, Knoxville — 99

Sonic Drive-In, 2742 Schaad Road, North Knoxville — 99

Domino’s Pizza, 951 E. Parkway, Gatlinburg — 99

The Pizza Hut, 407 New Highway 68, Sweetwater — 98.

Taco Bell, 2508 Jacksboro Pike, Jacksboro — 98.

Follow up inspections are normally done within 10 to 14 days from the original report. Health inspection are conducted every 6 months, unless there’s a customer complaint.