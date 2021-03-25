Broken dishwasher, dirty slicer lead to failing health inspection for Powell restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Possible cross-contamination issues and a broken dishwasher were some of the reasons for a failing grade at a Powell restaurant.

Ruby Tuesday, 508 E. Emory Road, Powell — grade: 69

The Ruby Tuesday in Powell scored a 69. Any score below 70 is considered failing. A follow-up inspection will be conducted to check that the violations have been corrected.

To begin with, a check of the dishwasher found the water temperature did not reach 160 degrees, the required temperature to kill bacteria growth, after three attempts.

The inspector also found food slicers were dirty and a soap dispenser at the employee hand sink was broken.

Inside the refrigerator ready-to-eat food did not have date markings. The date of first use is required to be marked as food must be discarded within seven days of opening if it goes uneaten. No guessing is allowed.

Raw pork was also stored over ready-to-eat food in the cooler, creating a possible cross-contamination problem. Juices from the raw food could accidentally spill on to the prepared food.

