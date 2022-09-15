MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly a dozen violations were marked down at a breakfast and lunch spot in Blount County.

The grade is a 76 at IHOP, the one at 906 Turner Street, in Maryville. That 76 is a passing score.

In his report, the inspector writes flies were present in the kitchen. Flying insects are not supposed to be buzzing around. When he checked the ice machine, the inspector writes it was dirty with a brown substance inside.

Clean utensils on the storage shelf were found with food debris on them. Once checked, the inspector writes the storage shelf was dirty. He also found that the floor under equipment in the server area was covered in food debris and a brown substance.

The inspector observed a cook cracking raw eggs, then without removing his gloves and washing his hands, the cook proceeded to handle service plates.

An employee drink was found stored next to service plates inviting possible contamination. Another drink, this one on the food preparation table, had no lid on it. Lids are required to prevent the contents of the drink from potentially spilling onto food.

The inspector returned to the IHOP in Maryville on Turner Street. When checked, all of the original violations were corrected. The new grade is a 91.

