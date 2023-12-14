KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The eatery with the low score is known for its British recipes. Several violations that could potentially cause foodborne illness were checked off during a recent health inspection.

The grade is 68 at the Fox and Parrot Tavern at 1065 Glades Road in Gatlinburg. That is a failing score as any grade of 69 and below is considered a failing grade.

Fox & Parrot Tavern, 1065 Glades Rd, Gatlinburg — Grade: 68, Follow-up Grade: 92

First off, the inspector wrote that there was “a black and brown substance” in the ice maker that was in contact with the ice. In dry storage, several cans of food were found with dented seals. That’s a big deal because dents in food cans could potentially contaminate the product.

A wet wiping cloth, that is used to clean tables, was in the cleaning bucket like it’s supposed to be, however, there was no sanitizer in the solution as required. The inspector also wrote that there were several roaches and other flying insects in the kitchen area.

The inspector found frozen pork thawing in standing water. You may thaw frozen food at home like that, but at restaurants, one of the safe ways to thaw frozen food is in the refrigerator which slows bacteria growth.

When he checked the “date marks” on ready-to-eat food in the refrigerator, the dates of first use on some of the food had expired. Due to this, four pounds of scotch eggs and three pounds of bangers were thrown away.

Finally, due to so many critical violations, the inspector wrote the management at Fox and Parrot lacked managerial control.

The Fox and Parrot Tavern has been re-inspected. During the follow-up, management made sure all of the critical violations were corrected. The new follow-up grade is a 92.

There’s also been a second inspection at a mobile unit in Knoxville. Taqueria La Princess on Merchant Drive scored a 93 in its follow-up inspection. The previous grade had been a 71.

Grand Buffet Supreme, 6612 Clinton Hwy, Knoxville — 100

Penne For Your Thoughts Restaurant, 9430 S. Northshore Dr, Knoxville — 100

Taqueria La Herradura Express, 7063 Kingston Pk, Knoxville — 100

Soccer Taco, 6701 Kingston Pk, Knoxville — 99

El Ray Azteca, 3515 W. Emory Rd, Powell — 99

Amici, 1420 E. Broadway, Maryville — 99

Gondolier Pizza And Steak House, 2241 Congress Pkwy, Athens — 99

The Tomato Head, 7240 Kingston Pike, Knoxville — 98

Restaurant health inspections are unannounced and they’re conducted every 6 months.