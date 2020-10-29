Bugs, cross-contamination issues found at Kingston Pike restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Roaches and raw food found stored above ready-to-eat foods cost a Kingston Pike restaurant a passing health inspection score.

Misaki Japanese Steak House, 8207 Kingtson Pike – Grade: 69; new grade: 88

The grade is a 69 at Misaki Japanese Steak House. That’s a failing score. The inspector found a number of risk factor violations.

The first one that caught the health inspector’s attention was the presence of roaches.

In the report, the inspector writes there were numerous roaches on top of the dishwasher. The restaurant’s pest control company was called. Upon further examination, the inspector said the dishwasher was found to be filthy and not in working condition.

The inspector also found raw octopus and eggs stored in the refrigerator on top of ready-to-eat food, creating the potential for cross contamination if the raw food would accidentally spill into prepared food.

Finally, no date mark was found on an open container of ham. A date of first use is required so no one has to guess when food was first opened.

The inspector has returned to Misaki for a reinspection. All the critical violations have been checked and the new grade is an 88.

Top scores of the week:

Salsarita’s, 10919 Parkside Drive – Grade: 100

Jet’s Pizza, 7331 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

South Press, 3715 Chapman Highway – Grade:100

Taco Bell, 11524 Chapman Highway, Seymour – Grade: 100

Golden Corral, 513 Winfield Dunn Parkway, Sevierville – Grade: 100

New York Pizza & Pasta, 611 Parkway, Gatlinburg – Grade: 100

Archer’ BBQ, 5415 Kingston Pike – Grade: 99

Big Daddy’s BBQ Shack, 711 S. White St., Athens – Grade: 99

LATEST STORIES