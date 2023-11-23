KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The low-scoring restaurant serves seafood, burgers, sandwiches, and salads, among other foods. More than half a dozen potential foodborne violations were checked off in the report.

The grade was 68 at Not Watson’s, located at 15 Market Square in downtown Knoxville. That is a failing score. A grade of 69 and below is considered failing.

Not Watson’s, 15 Market Sq, Knoxville — Grade: 68, Follow-grade: 89

First off, the inspector found a live roach in the dry storage area. He also wrote that flies were present throughout the restaurant. Insects like flies and roaches carry bacteria. The inspector also found a fly strip hanging over food in the food preparation area, which is the wrong place.

The inspector watched kitchen workers handle lemons and limes with their bare hands. They should have used tongs to handle the lemons and limes. Another kitchen worker was observed touching his face, his hair, and body while preparing food without washing his hands. Hand washing is required to prevent the possibility of food-borne illness.

Finally, the temperature of mashed potatoes was off. It was at 125 degrees, but 135 and above is the proper hot temperature to kill bacteria.

There has been a follow-up inspection at Not Watson’s. All of the original critical violations were checked. The new re-inspected grade is an 89.

Top Scores of the Week

Firehouse Subs, 5226 Broadway, Knoxville —100

South Coast Pizza, 1103 Sevier Ave, Knoxville —100

D And W Panda Chinese Restaurant, 4424 Western Ave, Knoxville —100

Lunch House, 3816 Holston Dr, Knoxville —100

Orange Hat Brewing, 710 Cherry St, Knoxville —100

Wild Plum Tea Room, 555 Buckhorn Rd, Gatlinburg —99

Morning Mist Cafe, 601 Glades Rd, Gatlinburg —99

Patriot Hills Grill, 735 Constitution Dr, Jefferson City —99

This week there were lots of other restaurants with scores in the mid to upper 90’s. The health inspection reports are required to be posted and located in restaurant where you can see them.