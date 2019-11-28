Cleanliness, contamination issues found at failing Sevierville restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Problems including dirty wiping cloths and cross-contamination issues were found at a Sevierville restaurant this week.

The inspector found half a dozen violations including some that could lead to foodborne illness.

Sakura Japanese Super Buffet, 624 Parkway, Sevierville – Grade: 65

Sakura Japanese Super Buffet at 624 Parkway scored a 65. That’s a failing score. A score below 70 is considered “unsanitary” by the health department.

Inadequate cleanliness is one of the critical factors marked off in the report.

The inspector found several dirty and damp wiping cloths onn prep counters where food is prepared. Wiping cloths belong in buckets that are filled with sanitizer.

Raw shrimp and raw chicken were found stored over potato skins in the refrigerator. Raw food stored over ready-to-eat food creates the possibility of cross-contamination.

The manager also had trouble with basic food safety rules. Several cans with dents along the seams were found in dry storage. Dents can break the seal and lead to contamination. A reinspection is scheduled soon.

La Carreta, 119 Broadway, Newport – Original grade: 74; New grade: 89

La Carretta Mexican at Western Plaza on Broadway in Newport had the next lowest score of the week, a 74.

A kitchen worker was observed handling dirty dishes and then started handling clean dishes without washing his hands between jobs.

Inside the walk-in cooler, beans and cheese dip were found stored on the floor. Food has to be kept on shelves. La Carretta also had an issue with raw beef found stored over ready-to-eat vegetables, a situation that could lead to cross-contamination.

La Carretta Mexican has been reinspected and the new score is an 89.

Asia Kitchen, 8511 Kingston Pike – Original grade: 71; New grade: 90

Asia Kitchen, 8511 Kingston Pike, scored a 71 on its original inspection a few weeks ago. It’s been checked again, and the new grade is a 90.

Top scores of the week: