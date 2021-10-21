KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An Anderson County restaurant threw pounds of food away during a recent inspection. The violation was among half a dozen critical violations marked off by the inspector.

The restaurant has already been inspected for a second time and a follow-up grade has been issued.

Ikook Hibachi, 1635 Oak Ridge Highway, Clinton — grade: 72; follow-up grade: 91

Ikook Hibachi in Clinton scored a 72 in its initial inspection. That is a passing score. Any score below 70 is considered failing.

The inspector writes in their report that raw shrimp was stacked in the walk-in cooler and left overnight at 45 degrees, but a temperature of 41 and below is the safe, cool temperature. The 15 pounds of shrimp were thrown away to prevent potential food-borne illness.

The thermometer in the walk-in cooler was also broken.

Elsewhere in the kitchen, flies were buzzing around. A call to the eatery’s pest control company was suggested.

The manager also had issues. The person in charge did not demonstrate knowledge of the health rules and was seen sipping a drink from an open cup. Managers must know basic health rules, and while drink cups are OK in the kitchen, they must have a lid and straw to avoid spills. The inspector did some on the spot training.

The inspector returned two weeks later and all the original violations were corrected. The follow-up score was a 91.

Soccer Taco, 2031 Thunderhead Road, Knoxville — 70; follow-up score: 90

The health inspector has also returned to the Soccer Taco on Thunderhead Road in Knoxville. The restaurant corrected its initial violations and the follow-up score was a 90.

Top scores of the week:

Downtown Grill & Brewery, 424 Gay St. — 100

Good Golly Tamale, 112 Central St. — 100

Longhorn Steakhouse, 7740 Kingston Pike — 99

Zaxby’s, 2022 Roane State Highway, Harriman — 99

Clean Eatz, 551 Foothills Plaza Drive, Maryville — 99

Pizza Hut, 516 Winfield Dunn Parkway, Sevierville — 99

Shoney’s, 3164 Parkway, Pigeon Forge — 98

Flying Pig, 229 Interstate Drive, Crossville — 97