Cockroach crawls across sink during inspection at Crossville restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Insect issues and unsanitary utensils are just part of the issues at a Crossville restaurant this week.

Villa Pizza & Pasta, 126 Stonehenge Drive, Crossville — grade 76; follow-up grade: 93

The grade is a 76 at Villa Pizza and Pasta on Stonehenge Drive. That is a passing score. Any grade below 70 is failing.

There were multiple issues around the employee hand sink. During the initial check the inspector found a cockroach crawling around the sink and no soap was available for employees to use. Soap is required for proper hand washing.

Sanitizer was also missing in the dishwasher.

Clean utensils were found stored in dirty plastic containers and food debris was found stuck on equipment throughout the kitchen.

Moldy pizza was discovered in the walk-in cooler. It was thrown away.

A follow-up inspection was given 10 days later. The restaurant scored a 93 and all the original critical violations were corrected.

