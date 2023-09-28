KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A popular restaurant in Morristown had a number of issues with bugs during a recent health inspection.

The grade is a 74 at the Golden Dragon. The buffet is at 3325 West Andrew Johnson Highway in Morristown. The inspector checked off quite a few critical violations during the initial inspection.

The inspector wrote that he found a number of dead and live cockroaches in the dry goods food storage area. Live insects were found in containers of rice and sugar. The containers along with the contents were thrown away. In the kitchen, the inspector watched flies buzzing around. Insects carry bacteria and they’re not supposed to be in restaurants.

When the inspector checked the temperature of the ice cream mix it was way too warm at 67 degrees, and the mix was sour.

Several wiping cloths were found stored on food prep tables, but they belonged in a sanitizer solution. Wiping cloths are generally used to clean tables. At the buffet bar, there was no sneeze guard at the dessert line, but they are required to prevent the potential spread of bacteria.

The inspector returned to the Golden Dragon in Morristown. During follow all of the the original critical violations were corrected. That low score of 74 has been upgraded. The new re-inspected grade is an 89.

Restaurant health inspections are unannounced and they’re conducted every six months.