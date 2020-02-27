Cockroaches, expired salad leads to lower inspection score at Maryville restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Cockroaches and brown, wilted salad led to a lower score at a family-style restaurant in Maryville.

Huddle House, 2426 Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville – Grade: 75

The Huddle House on Lamar Alexander Parkway scored a 75. That is a passing score.

The health department considers a grade below 70 as “unsanitary.”

The inspector writes numerous live roaches were seen in the dining area and around food equipment. The restaurant’s pest control company was called.

Bugs weren’t the only risk factor violations marked off in the report.

In the refrigerator, the inspector found brown and wilted salad about to be served to customers. There date mark on the salad, showing when it was first put into the fridge, had passed. The salad was thrown away.

In the kitchen, there was excessive old food debris and grease behind and under equipment. Also, the employee health policy was not posted in the kitchen area.

Finally, the inspector writes there was poor managerial control at this Huddle House due to the priority violations. A reinspection is expected soon.

House of Dragon, 1907 Cumberland Ave. – Grade: 72; new grade: 94

In Knoxville, near the University of Tennessee, House of Dragon on Cumberland Avenue has been reinspected. Last week we reported a score of 72. The new follow-up grade is 94.

Top scores of the week:

Chick-fil-A, 4944 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 234 Brookview Center – Grade: 100

Vittorino’s Italian, 111 Main St., Sweetwater – Grade: 100

McDonald’s 223 Highway 68, Sweetwater – Grade: 100

Eatowah Cafe, 3237 Tennessee Ave., Etowah – Grade: 100

Our Town Cafe, 205 E. Race St, Kingston – Grade: 100

Drafts Burgers, 240 River Road, Gatlinburg – Grade: 100

Applewood Farmhouse Grill, 220 Apple Valley Road, Sevierville – Grade: 100

TGI Friday’s 2794 Parkway, Pigeon Forge – Grade: 100

Trailhead Steakhouse, 7839 Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend – Grade: 100

Subway, 447 Baker Highway, Huntsville – Grade: 99

