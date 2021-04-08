Cockroaches, flies in South Knoxville restaurant lead to failing score

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Whether they’re dead or alive, you likely would not want to see little crawly creatures at your local restaurant.

That was the case at a grill in South Knoxville.

King Tut’s Grill, 4132 Martin Mill Pike — grade: 67

The grade is a 67 at King Tut’s Grill on Martin Mill Pike, that’s a failing grade. Any score below 70 is considered failing.

There were a number of violations that could potentially make customers sick.

The inspector said in the report that multiple dead cockroaches were found in the kitchen. Flies were also buzzing around.

The report also notes that the entire kitchen was “dirty” and needed to be “deep cleaned,” including the floors, walls and ceiling. Clean dishes and food preparation equipment were also stored on dirty shelves surrounded by “dust and food debris.”

As for the employees, a kitchen worker was seen handling ready-to-eat food without wearing gloves. They’re required to be worn.

Multiple ready-to-eat food dishes were found out of date. Once opened, food kept in the fridge must be used within seven days to prevent foodborne illness.

As a result of the multiple risk factor violations, the manager was charged with “not performing his duties to operate a kitchen.”

King Tut’s Grill will be reinspected soon.

