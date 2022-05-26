KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Over a dozen violations were checked off during the inspection at a popular food hall at the historic Regas Square in downtown Knoxville.

The grade was a 64 at the Marble City Market Kitchen on West Depot Avenue in Knoxville, which is a failing score. Any grade below 70 is considered failing.

Marble City Market, West Depot Avenue, Knoxville — grade: 64; follow-up grade: 93

To begin with, food temperatures were off. Cooked collard greens were at 62 and 53 degrees and had been left in large plastic containers. That’s way out of temperature as 41 below is the safe cool temperature to kill bacteria, and 135 and above is safe for hot temperatures. The greens were thrown away. When the inspector checked the preparation date of ricotta sauce it had exceeded seven days and as a result, was out of date.

Clean utensils were found stored in a dirty container. At the kitchen’s 3 compartment sink, where pot and pans are washed cleaned and sanitized, no sanitizer was being used.

Finally, the inspector writes due to multiple priority violations, the staff lacked food safety knowledge, and he did some on-the-spot training.

The Marble City Market Kitchen has been re-inspected. All of the original critical violations were corrected, and the new grade is a 93.

Top scores of the week:

The Chef’s Table, 9111 Executive Park Dr, Knoxville — 100

Sam & Andy’s, 2613 W. Adair, Knoxville — 100]

Merchants Of Beer, 137 S. Central St, Knoxville — 100

Last Days Of Autumn Brewing, 808 Magnolia, Knoxville — 100

Lunch House, 3816 Holston Dr, Knoxville — 100

Dft Market, 6366 Stinking Creek Rd, Pioneer — 100

Maple Creek Bistro, 1000 Ladd Landing, Kingston — 99

Hannah’s Lakeshore Cafe, 4977 Lakeshore Dr, Bean Station— 97