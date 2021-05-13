Crossville food truck’s water issues lead to failing health inspection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It doesn’t matter if a restaurant is in a building or on wheels, running water is required.

At all eating establishments if there’s no water, there are also a multiple problems, including critical violations.

Navarro’s Taco Truck, 510 Old Mail Road, Crossville — grade: 67

The low score this week is a 67 from Navarro’s Taco Truck which is based in Crossville. Any score below 70 is considered failing.

The health inspector found no running water in the mobile unit. As a result the manager was cited for not following food safety regulations.

Plumbing was not working on the truck and repairs were ordered.

With no water employees are unable to wash their hands, which is critical at all establishments. No water also means utensils used to prepare food cannot be properly washed, rinsed and sanitized.

Food temperatures were off in the reach-in cooler. Beef and chicken were at 52 degrees, but 41 and below is the proper safe temperature. The meat was thrown away.

A reinspection is scheduled soon to check on the repairs.

Top scores of the week: