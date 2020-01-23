Crossville, Maryville restaurants have issues with regulations, dates

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Failure to know the answers to basic restaurant rules and foods with unmarked open dates cost restaurants in Crossville and Maryville on their health inspections.

Vickie’s Thrift, 13215 Highway 70N, Crossville – Grade: 70

Vickie’s Thrift on U.S. Highway 70 scored a 70 on its health report. The health department considers a grade below 70 as unsanitary.

Management had trouble with questions about health regulations.

The inspector said the person in charge could not answer questions on proper food temperatures and sanitation of dishes.

A kitchen worker was also seen touching a hamburger bun with bare hands. Gloves are required at restaurants.

No date mark was seen on bologna. Date of first use is required on ready-to-eat food. A reinspection is expected soon.

Thai Cuisine, 622 Condry Lane, Maryville – Grade: 78

The next lowest grade this week was a 78 at Thai Cuisine in Maryville. That is a passing grade.

Thai Cuisine also had trouble with no dates marked on ready-to-eat food.

No hand soap was found in the kitchen and an employee was seen washing his hands without using soap.

A follow up is expected soon.

Daddy’O & Sons, 216 N. Fairmont Ave., Morristown – Grade: 64; New grade: 92

Last week Daddy’O & Sons in Morristown scored a 64. The restaurant has been reinspected and a new grade of 92 was awarded.

Top scores of the week: