Crossville, Morristown restaurants pass inspection following low initial scores

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A pair of restaurants were reinspected and passed following a low score on their first inspections.

Los Montes, 104 Keyes St., Crossville – Grade: 74; New grade: 93

Los Montes in Crossville had a grade of 74. The health department considers a score below 70 is considered “unsanitary.”

Some of the violations include poor hygiene practices, failure to thaw food properly, and bugs.

The inspector found frozen beef soaking in water. At restaurants frozen food is supposed to be thawed in the refrigerator to slow the spread of bacteria.

The inspector also watched a kitchen worker wash and rinse dirty dishes. However, the worker forgot to sanitize them. All three steps are required before the dishes can be put away.

Ants were found in the kitchen. The inspector ordered the manager to call a pest control company.

An unlabeled spray bottle was sitting on a shelf. The contents are required to be labeled.

Finally, to-go containers were found stored on the floor. They’re required to be on a shelf.

The Los Montes in Crossville has been checked a second time since the original score. The latest score by the restaurant was a 93.

Golden Dragon 3325 Andrew Johnson Highway, Morristown – Grade: 70; New grade: 89

Last week’s low score came from Golden Dragon on Andrew Johnson Highway in Morristown. The initial inspection score was a 70. It has been reinspected, and the new score is an 89.

Top scores of the week: