Crossville restaurant supervision issues lead to low inspection score

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several critical violations involving supervision and preventing contamination led to a low score at a Crossville restaurant this week.

Martino’s, 162 Woodmere Mall, Crossville – Grade: 76; new grade: 90

Martino’s Pizza scored a 76. That is a passing grade. A grade below 70 is considered “unsanitary” by the health department.

The inspection report shows the manager wasn’t aware of some of the health rules.

The first question on the state’s health inspection report centers on supervision. The inspector writes the manager was unfamiliar with employee illness symptoms. There are five symptoms employees are supposed to be aware of as well as the manager.

The employee health policy could not be found as well.

A kitchen worker was observed washing his hands with plain water. When in a rush, you might do that at home, but kitchen workers are supposed to wash their hands with soap and warm water.

The inspector writes that proper handwashing techniques were taught.

When the inspector checked the bathroom, no towels were available for customers to dry their hands. Also, only one restroom was available. Any establishment that has more than 16 seats must have two restrooms. Martino’s seats 29 customers, according to the health report.

Finally, there was food debris scattered in the kitchen, on the floors and walls. Since the first inspection, Martino’s has been cleaned up and checked a second time. The follow-up grade was 90.

Top scores of the Week:

Johnny Bruscos New York Style Pizza, 162 Choto Market Way – Grade: 100

Cruze Farm Downtown, 445 Gay St. – Grade: 100

Taco Bell, 5322 Millertown Pike – Grade: 100

Marco’s Pizza, 3018 Tazewell Pike – Grade: 100

Cheddar’s, 250 Hamilton Crossing, Alcoa – Grade: 100

Cracker Barrell, 771 Louisville Road, Alcoa – Grade: 100

McDonald’s 25552 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa – Grade: 100

Taco Bell, 3684 Roy Messer Highway, White Pine – Grade: 100

Firehouse Subs, 1020 Baker Highway, Huntsville – Grade: 100

Zaxby’s, 508 Broadway Blvd., Jefferson City – Grade: 100

The Rustic cow, 205 E. Broadway, Newport – Grade: 100

Centennial Grill, 101 Centennial Blvd., Oak Ridge – Grade: 99

