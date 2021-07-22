Customer complaint leads to inspection at buffet restaurant on Parkway in Sevierville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A customer complaint prompted a health inspection at a buffet restaurant on the Parkway in Sevierville. The low-scoring restaurant had issues with food handling, cleanliness and prevention of potential contamination.

The health inspectors have already conducted a follow-up inspection.

Sakura Japanese Super Buffet, 624 Parkway Sevierville — grade: 71; follow-up grade: 90

The grade is a 71 at Sakura Japanese Super Buffet on the Parkway in Sevierville. That is a passing score. A score below 70 is considered failing.

The health inspector said in the report that employee beverages were placed next to cooked crab on the food prep line. The drinks had no lids, which are required to prevent spills. An employee was also seen touching ready-to-eat crab with his bare hands. Gloves are supposed to be worn when handling food to avoid cross-contamination.

The inspector also noted the presence of food debris on the kitchen’s ceiling, floors, and shelves, as well as an unknown black substance build-up on the outer shield of the ice machine. The dishwashing station also had issues. No sanitizer was found running through the final cycle. Dishes and utensils are supposed to be washed, cleaned and sanitized.

A follow-up inspection was held 11 days later and the violations were corrected. The new grade was a 90.

Corrections have been made to last week’s low-scoring restaurant. The Mountain Top Inn in Rockwood scored a 90 in their latest inspection.

