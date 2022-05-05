KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Roaches and a dead rodent were found during a routine health inspection at a Knoxville restaurant. Nearly a dozen violations were marked down during the inspection.

The grade was a 77 at Kichi Sushi and Noodles, at West Town Mall’s food court. That 77 is a passing score as any grade below 70 is considered failing.

In the kitchen, the inspector found a dead mouse and live roaches. Rodents and bugs can carry a lot of bacteria and germs with them and need to be eliminated immediately. Also, in the kitchen, the inspector found several food bins and containers left open.

There’s more, grill utensils and a blender were dirty. The inspector writes he found heavy buildup on them from not being properly cleaned and sanitized. He also found clean kitchen utensils were stored in a dirty container. Finally, after observing dirty floors, walls and shelving, the inspector wrote the entire kitchen needed to be deep cleaned.

Apparently, everything was cleaned because when the inspector returned for a follow-up, all of the original violations at Kichi Sushi and Noodles were corrected and the upgraded score is 91.

Top scores of the week:

Kaizen on Central Street, Knoxville — 99

Waffle House, 5416 Asheville Hwy, Knoxville — 99

The Cafe, 307 Grove St, Loudon — 99

Ole Red-Gatlinburg, 511 Parkway, Gatlinburg — 99

Texas Roadhouse, 7559 Conner Road, Powell — 99

Tap 40 Grill, 7535 Conner Rd, Powell — 98

Jimmy Buffett’s, Margaritaville 130 Island Dr, Pigeon Forge — 98

Big Ed’s Pizza, 101 Broadway, Oak Ridge — 98