Dandridge steak & seafood spot garners low-scoring health inspection violations

A casual steak & seafood restaurant in Dandridge near Douglas Lake garnered the lowest health inspection score of the week, with violations that could possibly cause foodborne illness noted in the report.

Angelos at the Point, 122 Boat Dock Dr. – Grade: 75, New Grade: 90

The initial grade at Angelo’s was a 75, which is a passing score albeit low; with some of the critical violations being severely dented cans of olives (which can compromise the seal and lead to contamination), no sanitizer in the dishwasher and undated cooked food in the refrigerator.

The health department says once ready-to-eat food is prepared and refrigerated, a date mark is required and the food must be used within 7 days.

The inspector returned to Angelos for re-inspection, the eatery’s new grade scored a 90.

