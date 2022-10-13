GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — This week’s low health inspection score was recorded in Sevier County and quite a few risk factor violations were checked off in the report.

The grade is a 73 at Burg Steakhouse at 738 Parkway in Gatlinburg. Any grade below 70 is considered failing.

Burg Steakhouse, 738 Parkway, Gatlinburg — Grade 73, Follow-up Grade: 93

The inspector noted in their report they watched a cook place a raw steak on a grill, then without washing his hands first, he handled ready-to-eat hamburger buns. When he checked, the inspector also found no sanitizer running through the dishwasher, but it is required.

In the walk-in freezer, several boxes of food which belonged up on shelves to prevent them from possible contamination were found stored on the floor. Several flying insects were present in the kitchen.

When checked, the ice machine was ‘soiled with a dark substance.’

Finally, wiping clothes that are used to clean tables were stored in a bucket with no sanitizer in it. Sanitizer is required to properly clean the tables.

The inspector has returned to Burg Steakhouse for a re-inspection. All of the original critical violations were corrected. The new grade as you see is a 93.

Top Scores of the Week

Pizza Hoss, 7664 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville — 100

Time Out Deli, 2012 N. Broadway, Knoxville — 100

Shirley’s Boy, 10943 Kingston Pike, Knoxville — 100

Middlebrook Market And Deli, 2902 Middlebrook Pk, Knoxville — 100

Waffle House, 2118 Us Hwy, 411s, Maryville — 100

Archers Bbq, 5415 Kingston Pk, Knoxville — 99

Taco Bell, 8516 Walbrook Dr, Knoxville — 99

Narita’s Japanese Grill, 211 E. Broadway Blvd, Jefferson City — 98