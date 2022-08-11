KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several critical violations were noted by the inspector at a fast food place in Knoxville.

The Wendy’s on Broadway in North Knoxville scored a 79 which is a passing score.

Wendy’s, 3000 Broadway, Knoxville — Grade: 79, Follow-up Grade: 98

The inspector writes that he found burgers that had been prepared the day before in the hot holding bin at 71 degrees. However, 135 and above is the correct hot temperature to slow the growth of bacteria to prevent foodborne illness.

Also, chili beef that had been prepared a day before the inspection was found at 51 degrees. But 41 and below is the proper cool temperature to hold food.

There’s more, the inspector found an open drink in an unapproved container beside the food preparation table. Drinks cups are supposed to be covered to prevent any accidental spills.

At a kitchen hand sink, there were no paper towels, but according to health rules, they’re required. Finally, when the coffee maker was checked, the inspector writes dirty filters were being used.

The inspector has returned to Wendy’s on Broadway for a re-inspection. All of the original critical violations were corrected and the new grade is a 98

Top Scores of the Week

Sunrise Deli, 7120 Maynardville Pike, Knoxville — 100

Little Caesar’s Pizza, 3563 W. Emory Rd, Powell — 100

Taco Bell, 7414 Kingston Pk, Knoxville — 99

Bojangles, 103 Mossy Creek Dr, Jefferson City — 99

Garden Express, 2550 E. Morris Blvd, Morristown — 99

Krystal, 1811 S. Roane St, Harriman — 99

Longhorn Steakhouse, 2410 E. Morris Blvd, Morristown — 98

Bonefish Grill, 6610 Kingston Pk, Knoxville — 98