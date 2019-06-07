Downtown Newport frozen creamery shop barely passes health inspection
EAST TENNESSEE (WATE) - This week's lowest-scoring health inspection grade featured a specialty eatery that serves frozen treats, only this place also served up some unsanitary conditions and barely passed.
Several critical violations marked off could potentially lead to foodborne illness if not corrected.
3 In 1 Frozen Creamery, 322 W. Broadway Street, Newport, Original Grade: 70, New Grade: 92
That's a passing grade, just barely. The health department says a score below 70 is considered "unsanitary."
The inspector found in his report as he checked nearly 60 items. He writes the person in charge, the manager, has no knowledge of food safety rules. But the manager is required to know the rules and teach them to employees.
No date marks were found on cooked chicken or beef kept in the refrigerator. Once ready-to-eat food is prepared and refrigerated, the date is required and the food must be used within 7 days.
No guessing is allowed at restaurants, that's to assure you're served wholesome food.
Now since that initial check, the inspector has returned to the 3 in 1 Frozen Creamery. The original grade of 70 is now a 92.
No re-inspections will be necessary at the high scoring restaurants.
Here are the best grades of the week:
- Tomato Head, 12 Market Square, Grade: 100
- Rebel Kitchen, 108 W. Jackson, Grade: 100
- A Dopo Sourdough Pizza 516 Williams Street, Grade: 100
- Wendy's, 264 Calderwood, Grade: 100
- Black Bear Inn 1100 Parkway, Grade: 100
- Geno's Pizza, 385 E. Parkway, Grade: 100
- Dick's Last Resort, 903 Parkway, Grade: 100.
- Long John Silvers, 1282 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Grade: 100
- The Great Wok N Roll, 1169 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Grade: 100
- Cracker Barrel, 5001 Central Avenue Pike, Grade: 99
- Chick-Fil-A 1031 Hunter's Crossing, Grade: 99
- El Jimador Mexican Grill, 1705 Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Grade: 99
Many of the restaurants with high inspection grades this week serve lots of customers. Scores in high 90s and perfect grades mean management and staff know what they're doing.
Local News
National News
